Scouting gives families a chance to make memories and develop skills. Cub Scouts is open to both boys and girls from Kindergarten through fifth grade. Kelly and Elliot Moore explain what it is like.

If you’d like to sign your child up for Cub Scouts, send an e-mail to Charles.Vonderheid@scouting.org. You can find more information about Cub Scouts and Mid-Iowa Council by logging on to iascouts.org. You can also reach the Mid-Iowa Council by phone at (515) 266-2135.