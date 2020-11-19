CryoSpa Offers Mind and Body Wellness

You can recover, energize, and relax at CryoSpa Mind & Body Wellness in Urbandale. Owner Bridget Sandquist shares the services they offer. Her passion for helping people led CryoSpa to become the first location in the MidWest to offer the NovoTHOR Wellness Light Bed.

CryoSpa is located at 11895 Hickman Road, Suite 600, Urbandale, Iowa. You can call 515-270-7009 to make an appointment. CryoSpa is offering a special called “Hello Iowa Show Me the Light.” It runs through November 30th. You can get ten wellness light bed sessions for $179. That’s about $18 a session. You can also add on the energizing lounger for free after each light bed session.