When you think of the YMCA, you most likely think of a place to workout, but the Y also offers a place to call home for those at risk of homelessness. Katie Kamienski and Brooke Heldt from the YMCA Supportive Housing Campus share details about the Crane 5k.

It is May 13 at 10:00am at Gray’s Lake Park.

To learn more about the YMCA Supportive Housing Campus, visit dmymca.org/locations/supportive-housing-campus.