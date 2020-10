Courage League Sports is a non-profit adaptive sports and recreational organization offering year-round programing for adults and children who aren’t able to go full speed. A Night with Courage is an annual fundraising event, which will be virtual this year.

Melissa Clarke-Wharff, Courage League Sports Founder/President, shares the details. A Night with Courage is October 29th. You can RSVP and purchase tickets at courageleaguesports.com.