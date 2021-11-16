Cooking with a plant forward menu

Chef and Cookbook Author Bart Van Olphen talks about his new cookbook “Veggies and Fish,” and how it is full of new recipes for plant-forward pescatarian cooking.

He also shares recipe for an easy weeknight meal.

Tomato & tuna gnocchetti

Serves 2, plus leftovers

preparation time: 30 minutes



Salt and pepper, to taste

16 ounces (455 g) gnocchetti sardi, or other small pasta shape

Extra virgin olive oil

2 shallots, finely chopped

1 red chile, seeded and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 salted anchovy fillets, soaked to remove excess salt and drained

2 tablespoons white wine

4 cups (600 g) cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and drained

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

2 rosemary sprigs

2 thyme sprigs

Three 5-ounce (142 g) cans of tuna, drained

2 basil sprigs, leaves only





Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta according to the package directions, until al dente.



Meanwhile, heat a splash of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat and cook the shallots and chile until softened, 1 minute. Add the garlic and anchovies and stir until the anchovies have melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Deglaze the pan with the wine before adding the tomatoes, capers, vinegar, rosemary, and thyme. Lower the heat, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes to allow the flavors to combine.



Remove the rosemary and thyme sprigs from the sauce. Fold in the tuna.



Drain the pasta and add to the pan with the tomato-tuna sauce.



Garnish with the basil, drizzle with some olive oil, and finish with freshly ground pepper.

Find more recipes at bartvanolphen.com.