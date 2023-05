The countdown is on to Mother’s Day, and a deserving mom will get a new high efficiency furnace and air conditioner from Bell Brothers Heating & Air Conditioning.

Jason Gassmann, Owner of Bell Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning, shares who won.

Bell Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning is located at 2822 6th Avenue in Des Moines. Call 515-244-8911 for more information. Visit bellbrothers.com to learn more.