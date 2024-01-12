Big names are coming to a stage near you in 2024 and these are shows you won’t want to miss. Lazer 103.3’s Andy Hall breaks down his Pick 6 most anticipated concerts this year.
You can listen to Andy Hall weekdays from 2 to 7 p.m. on LAZER 103.3.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
Big names are coming to a stage near you in 2024 and these are shows you won’t want to miss. Lazer 103.3’s Andy Hall breaks down his Pick 6 most anticipated concerts this year.
You can listen to Andy Hall weekdays from 2 to 7 p.m. on LAZER 103.3.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now