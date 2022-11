“Antique Harmony” shares sweet sounds of the season ahead of an upcoming concert. Lyle Schwery, Dave Hammel, Paul Cartwright, and Gene Zeimet share what to expect at “It’s Christmas.” The concert is features several quartets. It is Saturday, December 3rd at the Hope + Elim Church in Des Moines at 3 pm.

