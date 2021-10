The cities of Altoona, Iowa and Altoona, Pennsylvania made a friendly wager to go along with the Iowa vs. Penn State game this month. Altoona, Pennsylvania sent boxes of chocolate to the city of Altoona, Iowa, and Altoona, Iowa has a plan.

Mayor Dean O’Connor explains what the city is doing with that and how you can join in the delivery to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

You can make an online donation at carsonkingfoundation.org.