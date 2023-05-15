The mission is to raise not just funds but also hope for those impacted by brain cancer. Kristin Wiedenfeld, President of Gary’s Ride, Inc shares awareness of Glioblastoma.
Gary’s Ride is May 20th. You can learn more at garysrideiowa.org.
by: Megan Reuther
