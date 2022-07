It is a condition that causes pain all over the body. We’re learning about Fibromyalgia and how you can be a part of a clinical trial. Integrated Clinical Trail Services Clinical Trials Manager Shelby Simpson shares the details.

Integrated Clinical Trial Services is located at 1031 Office Park Road, Suite 9 in West Des Moines. For more information, call at 515-223-2300 or visit ictsiowa.com.