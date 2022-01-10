Cleaning up your cocktails this new year

Beth Nydick, Author of “Clean Cocktails, Righteous Recipes for the Modern Mixologist” shares how we can clean up our cocktails.

Here is her recipe for Steep Thoughts:

SERVES 6

Oolong tea is known for boosting mental alertness, due in large part to its caffeine

content. Add this drink to your routine for a natural caffeine boost in the early

afternoon or in lieu of your morning coffee—just leave out the vodka!

RECOMMENDED BARWARE

MASON JARS AND A P ITCHER

1 1⁄2 cups vodka

2 1⁄4 cups brewed oolong tea, cold

2⁄3 cup Cinnamon Girl Syrup

2⁄3 cup almond milk (optional)

Ice

Garnish: 6 cinnamon sticks. Combine the tea, vodka, Cinnamon Syrup, and almond milk, if using, in a pitcher and stir until well combined. Pour the contents of the pitcher

into 6 ice-filled Mason jars, garnish each with the cinnamon sticks, and serve.

FOR A SINGLE DRINK

3 ounces brewed oolong tea, cold

2 ounces vodka

1 ounce Cinnamon Girl Syrup

1 ounce almond milk (optional)

ice

1 cinnamon stick for garnishCombine the tea, vodka, Cinnamon Syrup, and almond milk, if using, in an ice-filled Mason jar and stir until well combined. Garnish with the cinnamon

stick and serve.Cinnamon Girl Syrup

MAKES A PPROXIMATELY 1 T O 1 1⁄4 C UPS



We could be happy for the rest of our lives with this Cinnamon Girl Syrup. This

gentle sweetener has a warm spicy note that pairs well with tea and coffee. The

combination of honey and cinnamon boosts your body’s immune and digestive

systems, and it may even stimulate weight loss. (Hey, one can hope!) Together,

these two powerhouses contain the vitamins and minerals you need to maintain

good health.

1 cup filtered water

2 cinnamon sticks

1 cup honey



Combine the water and cinnamon sticks in a small saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and set aside for 10 minutes. Add the honey and stir until the honey is dissolved. Set aside to cool for 1 hour. Once it has cooled, transfer the syrup to the Mason jar, ensure the seal is airtight, and store in the refrigerator. Cinnamon Girl Syrup will keep in the refrigerator sealed in an airtight Mason jar for up to 3 months. Make sure to remove and discard the cinnamon sticks before your first use.