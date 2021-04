The District is the entertainment center of Prairie Trail, a thriving community located in Ankeny!

It has shopping, restaurants, bars, activities and so much more. Ashley Johnson with The District at Prairie Trail shares what is new there. Learn more at thedistrictpt.com.

Tony Mills from Karl Chevrolet shares the details of The Albaugh Classic Car Show coming July 17th. You can learn more at albaughclassic.com.