It’s a three ingredient treat and one of those ingredients is chocolate! Desi Payne shares a healthy bite you can really sink your teeth into!
Chocolate Quinoa Crunch Bars
½ cups chocolate chips
1 T coconut oil
1 cup raw Quinoa
Preparation:
- Place raw quinoa in skillet on medium high heat and stir off and on for 10 minutes until you hear popping sounds or until you see Quinoa starting to turn color.
- Take off stove and let cool.
- Place coconut oil and chocolate chips in glass bowl and place in microwave. Take out and stir every minute until consistency is smooth. Stir in Quinoa until well distributed.
- Line small cookie sheet with parchment paper. Pour chocolate Quinoa mixture onto paper. Flatten and spread thin.
- Place in freeze for one hour.
- Break into small pieces and keep an airtight container.
Learn more at desipayne.com.