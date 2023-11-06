Baking season is here, and Fareway Meat & Grocery Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares a couple no bake recipes to make for the holidays.

Cheesy Ranch Chex

Makes 26 servings

INGREDIENTS

9 cups Corn Chex™, Rice Chex™ or Wheat Chex™ cereal (or combination)

2 cups bite-size pretzel twists

2 cups bite-size cheese crackers

3 Tbsp. butter or margarine, melted

1 (1 ounce) package ranch dressing and seasoning mix

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

In large microwavable bowl, mix cereal, pretzels and crackers. In small microwavable bowl, microwave butter uncovered on High about 30 seconds or until melted. Pour over cereal mixture; stir until evenly coated. Stir in dressing mix and cheese until evenly coated.

Microwave uncovered on High 3 minutes, stirring after each minute. Spread on waxed paper or foil to cool. Store in airtight container.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: Serving Size: 100 calories; 3 g total fat; 1 ½ g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 310 mg sodium; 14 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 2 g protein

Choc-Nana Peanut Butter Chex

Makes 27 servings

INGREDIENTS

4 cups Peanut Butter Chex™ cereal

4 cups Chocolate Chex™ cereal

1 ¼ cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 ½ cups peanut butter-filled pretzels

1 cup banana chips

1 cup cocktail peanuts

Directions

Line large rimmed pan with waxed paper; add cereals.

In small microwavable bowl, microwave 3/4 cup of the chocolate chips uncovered on High 60 to 90 seconds, stirring after each 30-second increment, until melted and smooth. Transfer to small resealable food-storage plastic bag; cut off small corner of bag. Drizzle onto cereal. Refrigerate 15 to 20 minutes or until chocolate is set. Carefully break apart; transfer to large serving bowl.

Add pretzels, banana chips, peanuts and remaining 1/2 cup chocolate chips to bowl; stir to combine.

Approximate nutrition information per ½ cup: 160 calories; 8 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 140 mg sodium; 19 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 3 g protein

