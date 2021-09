IOWA -- Hy-Vee is partnering with the University of Iowa and Iowa State University to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Saturday's football games.

In Ames, the walk-up clinic will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. south of Stephens Auditorium. In Iowa City, the clinic is from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. across from Gate H at Kinnick.