HAMILTON COUNTY, IOWA -- Authorities say a man called them for help early this morning while driving, then refused to stop for officers. He eventually lead police on a high speed chase topping 100 mph across three counties - all with his three year old child in the vehicle.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers took a call around 12:30 AM from a driver who said he was being followed. When a deputy caught up to the caller, he refused to stop. Officers tried to call the man back, but he hung up the phone.