Covid-19 has impacted how the community does business with Polk County. Polk County District Two Supervisor Angela Connolly shares the changes you need to know.

Covid-19 has also led to more people voting early. The Polk County Election Office will be open as a Satellite Voting Location at 120 2nd Avenue in Des Moines Monday-Friday and Saturday, October 31st from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.