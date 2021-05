IOWA -- The Biden Administration announced its 30 by 30 plan, renaming it the "America the Beautiful" proposal. The plan looks to collaboratively work to conserve and restore lands, waters and wildlife across the U-S.

Te recommendation report outlines a locally-lead and voluntary nationwide conservation goal to conserve 30 percent of U-S lands and waters by 2030. The proposal includes a commitment to honoring private property rights and tribal sovereignty and emphasizes a voluntary effort of farmers.