JOHNSTON, IOWA -- A 77-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday on Merle Hay Road has died from her injuries. Kim J. Ga was in the roadway in the 6100 block of Merle Hay Road when a vehicle struck her on Tuesday morning. She was taken from the scene in 'stable' condition but passed away from her injuries on Wednesday, according to spokesperson for the City of Johnston.

No charges have been filed in the case. The accident remains under investigation.