Cheers to You! May 11th

OWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The public will be able to watch the trial of the man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts — but not in person.

Citing COVID-19 protocols, Judge Joel Yates said in an order dated Monday that members of the public and news media will not be allowed inside the courtroom when the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera starts next week. But he acknowledged “intense public” interest in the case and said news outlets can operate remote-controlled video cameras to broadcast the proceedings live on the internet or television.