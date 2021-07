DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voting rights activist Deidre DeJear said Monday that she is considering a run for Iowa governor.

DeJear announced the formation of an exploratory committee and a tour of seven Iowa cities this week to discuss the idea with Iowans. The tour begins at a Des Moines hair salon, then moves on to Clinton, Davenport, Muscatine, Burlington, Fort Madison and Ottumwa.