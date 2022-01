THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner's office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of "multiple sharp force injuries and blunt force trauma."

Six children, ages 1 to 7 years old, were present in the home in the 300 block of West Elm Street, according to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell. Officers investigated the stabbing in the small rural town just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.