Our health care heroes have been on the front lines helping patients with COVID-19 since March. Karl Keeler, President of MercyOne Central Iowa, shares the three W’s to stay safe: wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.

He also talks about treatments for COVID-19 and how we can support health care heroes. One way is to give to the MercyOne Des Moines Foundation and the COVID-19 Response Fund at mercyone.org/desmoinesfoundation.