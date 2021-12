December is starting off on nearly a record warm note as temperatures have climbed into the 60s, but how common are 60s this month? In Des Moines, 60s have been recorded in 45 of the past 143 years (when records for temperature began). That's 31% of years. The Climate Prediction Center's monthly outlook for temperature suggests that the trend of above average temperatures will continue. Though, that doesn't mean temperatures will stay in the 60s.

Let's look at what average is here in Des Moines...On December 1 the average high is 41°...that number falls to 32° by December 31. Likewise, on December 1 the average low is 24° and falls to 16° by December 31. That all averages out to 26° for December in Des Moines. In 2020, the average temperature was 29.3°, meaning Des Moines was 3.3° above average.