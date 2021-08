DES MOINES, IOWA -- The Polk County Health Department is advising that area hospitals are becoming very busy treating more cases of COVID-19. In July there were an average of 19 cases per day. Today Polk County hospitals have 109 patients being treated for COVID.

“Our hospitals are full. Our healthcare workers are tired. Parents and guardians are scared to send their children to schools,” said Helen Eddy, Director of Polk County Health Department. “We implore everyone to step up, once again, and do the right thing for the people you love and care about, for our community and for the 82,000 kids in Polk County who cannot be vaccinated.”