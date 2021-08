DES MOINES, IOWA -- The number of hospitalized Iowans who've tested positive for COVID-19 is near is rapidly increasing just as the biggest gathering of the year in Iowa - the State Fair - begins in Des Moines.

According to the weekly update released late Wednesday night by the Iowa Department of Public Health, there are currently 355 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. That's the highest level since February 3rd of this year when the previous spike in COVID-19 infections was waning in the state. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Iowa dropped as low as 46 on June 24th. In the six weeks since then that number has increased by more than sevenfold.