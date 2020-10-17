Cheers to the Weekend with Fun Mocktails

While entertaining, whether it’s for your guests or yourself, it’s always a good idea to add a fun and refreshing mocktail into the mix. Mixologist Karli Sandos from Noce Jazz & Caberet shares fun non-alcoholic drink recipes.

Golden Beet Lemonade

1 cup golden beet syrup *

1/2 cup lemon juice

4-5 cups water, to taste

Thyme, to garnish

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher, serve over ice.

* Golden Beet Syrup – Bring equal parts fresh golden beet juice (store-bought beet juice works fine as well) and sugar to a low boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Mango & Charred Lime Buck

1 1/2 oz Mango Nectar

1 oz Charred Lime Juice *

3 oz Ginger Beer

Coarse ground pepper, to garnish

Combine all but Ginger Beer in a mixing tin or lidded jar. Shake to combine, pour into ice-filled rocks glass. Top with Ginger Beer and a sprinkle of pepper.

Tonic + Bitters

5 oz Tonic of your choosing

4 Dashes of Bitters *

Lemon or lime wedge, to garnish

Pour tonic into an ice-filled glass and top with several dashes of bitters.

* Most bitters contain alcohol, bringing this beverage to a slight proof in a similar range to kombucha.

Recipes courtesy of Karli Sandos.