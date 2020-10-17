Cheers to the Weekend with Fun Mocktails

While entertaining, whether it’s for your guests or yourself, it’s always a good idea to add a fun and refreshing mocktail into the mix. Mixologist Karli Sandos from Noce Jazz & Caberet shares fun non-alcoholic drink recipes.
Golden Beet Lemonade
1 cup golden beet syrup *
1/2 cup lemon juice
4-5 cups water, to taste
Thyme, to garnish
Combine all ingredients in a pitcher, serve over ice.
* Golden Beet Syrup – Bring equal parts fresh golden beet juice (store-bought beet juice works fine as well) and sugar to a low boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
Mango & Charred Lime Buck
1 1/2 oz Mango Nectar
1 oz Charred Lime Juice *
3 oz Ginger Beer
Coarse ground pepper, to garnish
Combine all but Ginger Beer in a mixing tin or lidded jar. Shake to combine, pour into ice-filled rocks glass. Top with Ginger Beer and a sprinkle of pepper.
Tonic + Bitters
5 oz Tonic of your choosing
4 Dashes of Bitters *
Lemon or lime wedge, to garnish
Pour tonic into an ice-filled glass and top with several dashes of bitters.
* Most bitters contain alcohol, bringing this beverage to a slight proof in a similar range to kombucha.
Recipes courtesy of Karli Sandos.