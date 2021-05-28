Check out new park on north side of Des Moines

Riverview Park on the north side of Des Moines was home to Iowa’s first amusement park. Now, it’s revitalized for people of all abilities to enjoy!

Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith and Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page share how the city and county worked together on this project and how everyone can celebrate the Grand Opening on June 4th at 6 p.m. Riverview Park is located at 710 Corning Ave in Des Moines.

You can keep up-to-date on Polk County events at polkcoutyiowa.gov.