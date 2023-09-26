From a Waukee Brewery to America’s next great MasterChef an Altoona native used the flavors of the Midwest to bring home the glass trophy and $250,000. Grant Gillon, MasterChef Season 13 Champion, shares what he’s up to now.
Follow Grant on TikTok.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
