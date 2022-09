Optimism brings hope and confidence about the future. We are in the middle of a thirty days of optimism challenge. Susan Callison from the American Parkinson Disease Association and Board Member Tom Hromatka explain what it is.

The Iowa Optimism Walk will be held Saturday, October 1st starting at Principal Park in Des Moines. To register ahead of time, visit the Iowa chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association website at apdaparkinson.org/ia.