An organization helping all kids play is celebrating a big milestone this summer. Can Play marks ten years of serving the community. You can join the fun at the Can Play Anniversary Celebration. Co-Founder Melissa Clarke-Wharff shares the details.

It’s June 20th from 4 to 7 pm at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines.

You can learn more about Can Play and how to volunteer at can-play.org.