You’ve probably heard of Dry January, and now Sober October is gaining traction. Angie Chaplin explains what that is and shares a mocktail to make with a fall flair.
Learn more on the Alcohol Free page of www.angiechaplin.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
You’ve probably heard of Dry January, and now Sober October is gaining traction. Angie Chaplin explains what that is and shares a mocktail to make with a fall flair.
Learn more on the Alcohol Free page of www.angiechaplin.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now