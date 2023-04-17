It’s a new event celebrating inclusion in a creative way. Mindy Toyne and her son Koen share details about “The Nice Tri.”
The unique event is being held in Water Works Park on June 4th from 10 am – 7 pm.
Learn more at www.thenicetri.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
It’s a new event celebrating inclusion in a creative way. Mindy Toyne and her son Koen share details about “The Nice Tri.”
The unique event is being held in Water Works Park on June 4th from 10 am – 7 pm.
Learn more at www.thenicetri.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now