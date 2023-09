It doesn’t get more Iowa than this. It’s a festival to celebrate all things corn. Rachel Simon, Communication Specialist with the City of Altoona, and Sarah Kavalier, Altoona Arts and Culture Commission, share details of CORNival Fall Family Festival, which is in honor of a big milestone.

The CORNival Fall Family festival is wrapping up the CORNival celebrations on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Intrinsic Ag. Learn more here: www.altoona-iowa.com.