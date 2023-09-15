It’s a month of celebrating Hispanic Heritage, including a festival to showcase Latino culture with can’t-miss activities.

Veridian Credit Union’s Learning and Development Specialist Diana Ortega and Iowa Latino Heritage Festival Executive Director Joe Gonzalez share details.

The Iowa Latino Heritage Festival is September 23rd and 24th. You can find the schedule at www.latinoheritagefestival.org.

You can learn more about becoming a member of Veridian Credit Union and all the services they offer by visiting veridiancu.org or by calling 800-235-3228.