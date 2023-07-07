It’s a tasty drink that won’t make you tipsy. And it’s made with the perfect summer fruit. Angie Chaplin shows us how to make a marvelous mocktail.

Here is her recipe:

Watermelon Ginger Fizz: Low-sugar sweetness of the watermelon with the bite of the ginger is one of the most fantastic warm-weather flavor combinations.





4 c seedless watermelon (cubed)

16 mint sprigs (plus extra for garnish)

1 lime (quartered)

¼ c simple syrup

12 oz club soda or lime sparkling water

12 oz ginger beer



Place watermelon, mint leaves, lime wedges and simple syrup in a tall pitcher. Using the back of a wooden spoon, muddle the ingredients together helping release juices in the lime and natural oils in the mint. Fill 4 tall glasses with ice and pour watermelon mixture about 3/4 of the way to the top. Add a splash of club soda and ginger beer to each glass and stir once. Garnish with extra watermelon, mint and lime to serve.

You can learn more about Angie at angiechaplin.com.