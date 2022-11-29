It is a free, fun, and family-friendly concert full of the sounds of one big instrument. Mike Golemo, Co-Coordinator of Ames TUBACHRISTMAS, shares what to expect.
TUBACHRISTMAS is Saturday, December 3 at 3 pm in Stephens Auditorium.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
It is a free, fun, and family-friendly concert full of the sounds of one big instrument. Mike Golemo, Co-Coordinator of Ames TUBACHRISTMAS, shares what to expect.
TUBACHRISTMAS is Saturday, December 3 at 3 pm in Stephens Auditorium.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now