It’s the festival that can get you into the holiday spirit and help raise money for Blank Children’s Hospital all at the same time. UnityPoint Health Des Moines Foundation’s Janet Fisher shares how they’ll mark 40 years of the festival.

The Festival of Trees and Lights will hold a sensory day on November 22nd. It is also open November 24, 25, and 26 at the Iowa Events Center, Veterans Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center.

Learn more at unitypoint.org.