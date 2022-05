The craft beer industry isn’t showing signs of slowing down, and with more than 100 breweries statewide, Iowa’s brew army continues to grow and win awards. Noreen Otto, Executive Director for the Iowa Brewers Guild, shares details of the 12th annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival. Iowa Craft Brew Festival is June 4th in Des Moines Waterworks Park.

Go to iowabeer.org to learn more.