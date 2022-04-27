It’s fun and frivolity, celebrating spring, and returning to the outdoors! Amy Coble shares the details about The Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow’s Spring Fling!

The Spring Fling is on May 7 & 8. It’s a Renaissance Faire celebrating Mother Earth and all moms. The weekend includes free admission for everyone! You can purchase your Mother’s Day Brunch tickets by May 1st. You can purchase tickets here.

You can also register to win a brunch to the Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hallow. Just go to who13.com/contests to enter.

Click here to visit the Renaissance Faire website.