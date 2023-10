Machine Shed knows how to put together a hearty meal, and they are pulling out all the stops for National Pork Month! Executive Chef John Weiler shares The Shed’s America’s Cut Pork Chop with Parmesan Butter Crust.

You can check out the award-winning restaurant’s menu at machineshed.com. The number to call for more information is 515-270-6818. Machine Shed is located off Hickman Road in Urbandale.