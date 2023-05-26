Get ready to eat and treat yourself to a cultural experience. Lauren Kaniuk and Paul Despenas share what to expect at the 43rd Annual Greek Food Fair.
It is June 2-4 at St George Church, which is located at 1110 35th Street in Des Moines.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
Get ready to eat and treat yourself to a cultural experience. Lauren Kaniuk and Paul Despenas share what to expect at the 43rd Annual Greek Food Fair.
It is June 2-4 at St George Church, which is located at 1110 35th Street in Des Moines.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now