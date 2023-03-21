It’s an event book lovers won’t want to miss! Amelia Klatt from the Greater Des Moines Partnership shares details on this year’s DSM Book Festival.
Learn more here: https://www.dsmpartnership.com/dsmbookfestival/.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
It’s an event book lovers won’t want to miss! Amelia Klatt from the Greater Des Moines Partnership shares details on this year’s DSM Book Festival.
Learn more here: https://www.dsmpartnership.com/dsmbookfestival/.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now