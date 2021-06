It’s the best pizza party in the Midwest: Pizza Fest! The fifth annual celebration of everything you love about pizza is back in Ankeny this weekend. This Saturday, The District at Prairie Trail will be full of fun contests, live music, and all of the pizza your heart desires.

Ashley Johnson with The District and Musician Jason Brown share the details on this year’s Pizza Fest. It is Saturday, June 12th from 4 to 11 p.m. You can get the free tickets at thedistrictpt.com.