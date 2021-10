DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has released its latest update on the spread of COVID-19 statewide, and hospitalizations for the virus are down from earlier this week.

According to the IDPH, there are currently 575 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. That’s 23 fewer than were hospitalized as of the department’s Wednesday report. There’s also a decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU, with a drop from 150 to 137.