Des Moines is gearing up for Halloween and fall sports with many events that you can attend. Greg Edwards, CEO of Catch Des Moines, shares where we can catch the fun.
Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
Des Moines is gearing up for Halloween and fall sports with many events that you can attend. Greg Edwards, CEO of Catch Des Moines, shares where we can catch the fun.
Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now