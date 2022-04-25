Many of us read about the adventures of Pippi Longstocking, a series of books authored by Astrid Lindgren about a freckle-faced girl with a big heart. The books have been made into movies and musicals, one of which is taking the stage here at the Des Moines Playhouse.

Director Melissa Chavas-Mille and Actress Amaya Veldkamp share what to expect from “Pippi Longstocking the Musical.”

The Des Moines Playhouse is located at 831 42nd Street in Des Moines. For more information and to buy tickets, call 515-277-6261 or go online at dmplayhouse.com.