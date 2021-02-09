Caring for Your Heart During the Pandemic

Your heart deserves the very best care. You can find state-of-the-art technology and compassionate staff at UnityPoint Health Des Moines Cardiology. Dr. Vishesh Kumar, Cardiologist, shares the details on the services you’ll find at UnityPoint Health Des Moines Cardiology and the steps in place to keep patients safe during the pandemic.

UnityPoint Health Des Moines Cardiology is located in the Methodist Plaza at 1200 Pleasant Street. For more information on their cardiology services, you can visit unitypoint.org/desmoines/cardiology.