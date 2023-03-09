We all have a box of cake mix in our pantry. You just need a few extra ingredients to make your cake stand out from the homemade variety.

Alisa Woods from Sift + Sprinkle shares her recipe to “cake” like a pro.

Here is Alisa’s recipe:

Cake:

1 box of cake mix (3 1/3 cups cake mix)

1 Cup sugar

1 Cup flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 1/3 cup water

2 Tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 Cup sour cream

2 large eggs



Preheat the oven to 350F. Grease and flour three 8″ cake pans.



In a mixer, combine cake mix, sugar, flour and salt. Add water, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, sour cream and eggs. Mix for two minutes, scraping down the sides periodically.



Pour in cake pans.



Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.